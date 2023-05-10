🔊 Listen to this

Amid the hundreds of vicious comments generated on wire stories about national politics and the same old tired culture war battles, the comments on one local Times Leader story Tuesday afternoon offered some insights into a more telling tale of the state of the nation, and our region.

Bill O’Boyle reported that Dollar General has opened its latest Luzerne County store, on North River Street in Plains Township.

To start off with, as is so often the case, there’s always at least one person who wants us to know “this isn’t news.” We can assure you the online interest, not to mention the comments, say otherwise.

Know what else tells us otherwise?

Tennessee-based Dollar General operates more than 19,000 stores in 47 states, according to its website. According to statistics site scrapehero.com, 917 of those stores are in Pennsylvania, putting our state seventh in the total number of stores.

The more astute commenters wryly noted that Dollar General stores have been spreading like wildfire — or like the coronavirus, one noted darkly.

“I was just telling someone recently how we really need a Dollar General in the area,” one wrote sarcastically.

“They are more common than Starbucks,” another replied.

Sort of.

Starbucks has more than 32,000 stores in 80 countries, although just under 16,000 of them are here in the U.S., so yes, Dollar General trumps the coffee chain for locations in this country.

Americans love a bargain. Working families need places where they can buy household essentials at reasonable prices. Eighty-eight percent of Americans shop at dollar stores at least sometimes, according to a June 2021 Consumer Reports nationally representative survey. The company clearly sees a demand for its business model. So on the face of things, the rise of DG and other dollar stores should not be surprising.

No, but the proliferation of DG stores also tells us something that many working Americans already know: In many places — such as rural communities or urban “food deserts” where other retailers have fled — dollar stores are often the only option nearby. Or perhaps the most affordable option.

With inflation continuing to bite at our finances, the landscape is ripe for the rise and rise and rise of dollar stores. But this trend predates our current inflationary pressures.

The title of a 2018 Guardian profile piece says it all: “Where even Walmart won’t go: how Dollar General took over rural America.”

Back to what Consumer Reports had to say: “In CR’s recent survey, 7% of Americans who shop at dollar stores said the retailers are the only shopping option — or one of the only options — in their community. And that number jumped to 19% for people in rural areas who make less than $30,000 a year.”

The Wyoming Valley as a whole has a wide range of shopping options, from local supermarkets, hardware and home goods stores to regional and national big box stores.

What do we also have? High poverty.

As we frequently point out in this space, The United Way of Wyoming Valley has made fighting childhood poverty its focus because the need is so great.

According to statistics cited by United Way President and CEO Bill Jones in a Times Leader story last year, in the 2000 Census, the child poverty rate in the Wyoming Valley was 14.7%, he points out. By 2012, the rate had more than doubled, to 29.6%. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the rate was 26%.

For the county’s population overall, the poverty rate was 12.8% as of July 1, 2022, Census estimates show. That was higher than the statewide rate of 12.1% and the U.S. rate of 11.6% (2021).

In a New Year’s Day story on the needs faced by the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Gretchen Hunt Greaves, director of nutrition programs and resource development, noted that underemployment and low wages are hitting families hard.

“We continue to see many households that aren’t working enough hours,” Greaves explained. “Lots of people are working, and the unemployment rate is down, but that doesn’t mean that people are working enough or making enough at the jobs that they’re working.”

In a recent survey the agency performed, “nobody said that they were comfortable” at their income level.

Is it any wonder that dollar stores would find a foothold here?

— Times Leader