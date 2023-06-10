🔊 Listen to this

It’s pasta pocket time, and if you are reading this early enough here’s your annual reminder that the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival continues until 10 p.m. tonight, so consider taking a trip to the little borough that adopted one of the region’s great ethnic dishes and turned into two days of entertainment and taste sensations.

The festival includes a parade, live bands, some rides for youngsters, gentle animals for petting and feeding, more than 30 food vendors and another 50-some non-food vendors. There are various photo opportunities that let you appear to be a pugilist pierogi, a pierogi about to get into a gull-winged DeLorean in a “Back to the Pierogi Fest” movie poster, and one that can make you and a friend appear to be dueling with light sabers as Darth Vader and, um, let’s say Obi-Wan Pierogi?

While this popular event seems to expand non-food offerings each year, it is by name a celebration of food. The adventurous can try things like the deep fried cheeseburger (wrapped with some bacon), but there’s also funnel cakes, pizza, hot dogs, tacos and lots of traditional street fair foods.

The star, of course, is the stuffed pasta pockets and the nigh-endless variations creative chefs keep concocting. This year’s options include pierogi pizza and “Polish nachos,” essentially taco fixings on little deep-fried pierogi.

While mashed potato and cheese makes up the classic filling for most pierogi, the festival offers much more, including some with meat filling and others with sweet flavors making it dessert-worthy. Just checking out the variations can make a visit worthwhile.

And if you’ve forgotten or just never knew, we offer a bit of pierogi lore dug up online and compiled for last year’s festival editorial. Fun fact: by at least one account the beloved potato filling was far from the original.

There are some charming stories about the pierogi origin. One favorite: They came to Poland through Hyacinth of Poland, a monk in a Ukrainian monastery who became the patron saint of pierogi. Why pick this as a favorite? The notion of a saint taking on the role as patron to the pierogi tickles by itself, but name the saint Hyacinth and this starts sounding like the script to one of those innovative Pixar animated movies.

The script become even more enchanting with a claim that the first written pierogi recipes appeared in “Compendium Ferculorum,” published — according to the website culture.pl — in 1682 as the first Polish Cookbook from chef Stanislaw Czerniecki.

But wait, there’s more.

Czerniecki’s concoction was — to borrow from a run-on gag popularized by late night host Steven Colbert these days — “not potato.” As hard as it may be to believe, Poland knew nothing of the potato until the 17th century, according to culture.pl. So what did the Compendium Ferculorum fill a favored food with? “Chopped Kidneys, veal fat, greens and nutmeg.”

So consider heading over to Edwardsville for a little pierogi-centric celebration today.

It should help hold you over until Pixar releases that charming, whimsical yet poignant feature musical film about Brother Hyacinth and his many amazing escapades bringing the obscure pierogi to Poland, to be discovered by a famous chef and become a global treasure through the Compendium Ferculorum.”

— Times Leader