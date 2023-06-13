🔊 Listen to this

The Grand Army of the Republic (yes, that’s what GAR stands for) Memorial High School may be diminished, having been converted to a middle school after the consolidated Wilkes-Barre Area High School opened. There may never be another GAR High School graduate. That does not change the fact that the old school, during its century of issuing high school diplomas, had some impressive alumni.

David Bohm, physicist involved in the Manhattan Project.

Mark James Klepaski, bass player for rock band Breaking Benjamin.

Sam Savitz, author and illustrator who served as official artist of the U.S. Equestrian Team and drew some of the first images of the Lone Ranger.

Fighter Pilot Lou Lenart who helped Israel win independence.

Coach handbag company founder Lillian Lenovitz Cahn.

Bob Sura, NBA player.

Robert Williams, quarterback for the University of Notre Dame.

Mark Glowinski, NFL player.

Greg Skrepenak, NFL player and former Luzerne County Commissioner.

That last one deserves an asterisk, considering Skrepenak ended up serving a bit of prison time for a questionable business deal with someone who had benefited from a favorable vote or two from Commissioner Skrepenak. For the record, the Times Leader has on more than one occasion noted Skrep seemed truly sorry for his mistake and to have learned his lesson.

GAR grad Trenaya Reid may not be a household name — yet. But as told in a Sunday front page story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle, she is making a name for herself, and doing so in a way that should help others working through the world with complications.

“I am a person with a physical disability and a wheelchair user,” Reid said in talking about her new autobiography Life Rollz On. “I have written my book to encourage readers who have disabilities, parents with disabilities, professionals that work with those with disabilities and other audiences; that no matter the obstacles that are thrown our way, we can still move forward to pursue our dreams.”

A former Wilkes-Barre City Junior Council member who now lives in Florida, Reid will be hosting an event at the Osterhout Free Library on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre June 28 at 5 p.m. She considers herself an advocate and mentor for those with disabilities for the last eight years, giving more than a dozen presentation.

She certainly has shown no limitations since leaving GAR. She got her bachelor degree in political science from Temple University, and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida. She interned for Temple’s Disability Resource Center, helping place students with disabilities in federal internships, and to get a job.

These days she works for a non-profit, assisting those with disabilities to find work, or to return to it.

In the tradition of helping others learn from your own hard-won lessons, Reid explained that she wrote the book “not for people to feel sorry for me, but to encourage my readers to apply some of these takeaways in their own lives.”

And through such work, perhaps, the legacy of GAR continues.

— Times Leader