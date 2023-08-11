🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to everyone in Forty Fort who assured the “Pickle This, Pickle That” festival got a second annual presentation last weekend. It’s a welcome addition to our region’s distinctive food festivities, complementing the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival and Plymouth Kielbasa festival (running today and tomorrow, by the way), as well as other popular homages to specific foods throughout the county. Pickle on a stick, Pickle pierogi and even a pickle knife were a few of the items available to festival goers. We hope it just keeps getting better as the third annual, fourth annual and fifth annual Pickle This, Pickle that fests arrive.

Coal to the driver who apparently hit and killed James “Jimmy” Edward Thiemann of Warrior Run while he driving his ATV. The person responsible fled the scene, rather than stopping to offer help. According to police, Thiemann was with a group of other ATV riders traveling south on Alden Mountain Road when a Hyundai swerved into oncoming traffic to pass them, pushing Thiemann’s ATV sideways. While the driver reportedly stopped for a moment, he or she decided to flee the scene. While we do have questions about the legality of ATVs on that particular road, clearly once encountered the driver should have waited until the ATVs could be safely passed, giving ample room to avoid tragedy. That didn’t happen, and a young man is dead.

Diamonds to Patricia Kopec and all the other volunteers delivering food and friendship through the Meals on Wheels program operating from the kitchen in Kingston’s Church of Christ Uniting Fellowship Hall. As demonstrated in a Sunday feature story, the value of such work to those served cannot be overstated. There are elderly in our area who are home bound and do not want to have to leave the houses they’ve lived in for so long; The meals delivered help on both counts. “I have problems with my leg,” one recipient said. “To even go shopping would be a chore.” Kopec takes the time to play with pets, to chat with those she visits about their families, their doctor appointments, or just the weather, her companionship as valuable as the food she brings. Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley gets no government subsidies, relying on charitable donations and volunteers. Consider helping by contacting coordinator Amy Morris at 570-288-1023.

Coal to 16-year-old Jjibril Khairi for deciding to conduct an armed robbery at such a young age. Coal in equal amounts to whatever circumstances led him a convenience store on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre with intent to rob the cash register at gunpoint. The redeeming grace is that the gun turned out to be a pellet gun, and thus presumably not the fatal threat he likely hoped to invoke. Khairi did decide to plead guilty on Monday to a second-degree felony charge of robbery. We hope his experience going through the legal system — he is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 2 — will ultimately and permanent,ly discourage any future foray into crime, particularly armed robbery. Even a pellet gun can provoke a dangerous reaction in tense circumstances, and he was fortunate there was no armed response.

