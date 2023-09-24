🔊 Listen to this

While the Friday Diamonds and Coal feature is normally where we do quick shout-outs (good and bad), there are several positive developments from the past few days which we wanted to recognize in today’s editorial space.

• First, to The Luzerne Foundation, and the late Pasco L. Schiavo.

On Friday, its Grants Distribution Committee awarded $155,000 in grants to local nonprofits and municipalities in the Hazleton and Weatherly Area communities, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, during the 2nd Annual Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Forum at the PSU Hazleton Launchbox.

Schiavo was well regarded as a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist, and friend to all. He died in 2018.

C. David Pedri, President/CEO at the Luzerne Foundation, said, “In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pasco made sure to carve out funds to aid the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas after he left us through the Luzerne Foundation.”

The grants awarded at the forum will support a range of needs including support for local fire departments, after-school programs and educational opportunities for children, arts and culture, historical preservation, and food for those experiencing poverty among many other deserving causes.

This is a perfect example of how The Luzerne Foundation’s mission, combined with the foresight of generous individuals and families, enriches the broader community.

For more information on the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Fund, visit the Luzerne Foundation website, www.luzfdn.org, or call the office at 570-822-2065.

• We also wish to recognize the Irem Restoration Committee, for their continuing efforts to breathe new life into the historic Irem Temple on North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

At a special meeting on Friday, Wilkes-Barre City Council approved five requests for application for grants totaling more than $1.9 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Included in the group was a request for a $300,000 grant that would be used for the Irem Temple Restoration project.

Representing the Irem Restoration Committee were Ken Okrepskie and Dale Parmenteri, both officers with the group. They said the $300,000 grant, if approved, would be used to install an elevator in the historical building and for new windows.

Parmenteri said the total budget to restore the building has been set at $10.5 million. He said if the committee receives all the funding it has applied for, it will leave only a $1 million gap to finish the project.

Council member Tony Brooks said he has always supported the restoration of the iconic downtown building.

“This building is important to the history of our region,” Brooks said. “It is a one-of-a-kind architectural structure. It’s the only one of its kind anywhere.”

Parmenteri said when the restoration project is completed, the building will be an open-floor music venue that can also host trade shows and weddings, as well as a possible winter farmers market.

“And we plan to have a museum dedicated to the American Industrial Revolution,” he said. “If we can finish the financing, we could be open the first quarter of 2025.”

We here at the Times Leader understand the importance of the Irem Temple to our city’s history, both as an architectural gem and the setting for generations of memorable events and gatherings.

We applaud the committee and the project’s supporters for their efforts to date, and we hope they are successful in bringing their plans for the temple’s rebirth to a successful conclusion.

• Finally, some words of praise for King’s College, which announced a new scholarship program targeting New Jersey residents who are accepted to the Wilkes-Barre institution.

The bottom line: For Garden State students, tuition and fees will be reduced to match Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s published 2023-24 tuition and fees.

The move was framed as a nod to a simple fact: Outside of Pennsylvania, New Jersey provides the largest number of students to the campus.

King’s already provides generous support to each incoming student. This project will help the college continue to position itself as a worthy destination for New Jersey residents seeking a quality private education.

That, in turn, brings new blood into the region — whether those students stay only for the duration of their education, or whether they end up planting roots here or elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the results are economically beneficial to our area and the state.

— Times Leader