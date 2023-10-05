🔊 Listen to this

“Were it left to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

— Thomas Jefferson

This is National Newspaper Week (Oct. 1-7), and we happily point out that despite the radical changes within the industry, local newspapers remain unrivaled sources of information, community, and entertainment. We still have reporters who sit through hours of meetings, from councils to commissions to school boards, to keep readers informed and keep public officials accountable. We still cover local sports extensively. We provide considerable information on entertainment and dining options, on business openings and closing, on those who do good community work and those in need of community support. We relay births, birthdays, marriages and deaths.

Considering the dramatic changes experienced by the news industry nationwide, we are proud of how much content the Times Leader still provides that is unavailable in such detail anywhere else. And we are deeply grateful to readers who sustain us. We are proud to be under private, family ownership and locally operated.

Newspapers marking National Newspaper Week may seem a bit self-serving, but the value of our free press has been heralded for decades by those in and outside of the industry. The Echo Press of Alexandria, Minnesota (pop. 14,382) opted to mark this week by simply presenting some quotes from the last few hundred years. They are worth sharing.

“People don’t actually read newspapers. They step into them every morning like a hot bath.”

— Marshall McLuhan, expert in mass media

“What a newspaper needs in its news, in its headlines, and on its editorial page is terseness, humor, descriptive power, satire, originality, good literary style, clever condensation, and accuracy, accuracy, accuracy!”

— Joseph Pulitzer

“Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe.”

— Thomas Jefferson

“Freedom of the press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.”

— George Orwell

“Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”

— Walter Cronkite

“Freedom of conscience, of education, of speech, of assembly are among the very fundamentals of democracy and all of them would be nullified should freedom of the press ever be successfully challenged.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Every time a newspaper dies, even a bad one, the country moves a little closer to authoritarianism …”

— Richard Kluger

“The newspaper is a greater treasure to the people than uncounted millions of gold.”

— Henry Ward Beecher

“A good newspaper is a nation talking to itself.”

— Arthur Miller

“Ratings don’t last. Good journalism does.”

— Dan Rather

“The liberty of the press is essential to the security of the state.”

— John Adams

“There is a terrific disadvantage in not having the abrasive quality of the press applied to you daily. Even though we never like it, and even though we wish they didn’t write it, and even though we disapprove, there isn’t any doubt that we could not do the job at all in a free society without a very, very active press.”

— John F. Kennedy

“I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon.”

— Tom Stoppard

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”

— Benjamin Franklin

“When the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all of the other liberties we hold dear are endangered.”

— Christopher Dodd

“The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.” — Ida B. Wells