It’s been a frosty start to November, so as a (heart) warming present we offer all diamonds this week.

Diamonds to the Greater Pittston “Santa Squad,” in part just for the joy of the name and the image of Jolly Old St. Nick in his red suit next to a horse-drawn carriage. The six-year-old squad raises money for gifts to children in need, and will be accepting $20 donations or an equivalent toy as admission to the Turkey Bowl Game Nov. 19. McSanta Day will be held Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three McDonald’s locations (Pittston, Dunmore and Luzerne) for toy drop offs. and the Casey Dental Greater Pittston Santa Squad Fundraiser will return Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot of 1073 Oak street, Pittston Twp. Consider helping out at any one of their events, or get more info at the Santa Squad Facebook page, to get more joy to more children this Christmas.

Diamonds to the Dietrich Theater for hosting a Nov. 5 (Sunday, so you can still see it) talk by local author and history scholar Gary Ryan on Gifford Pinchot, former state governor and the first head of the United States Forestry Service. We owe a great deal to Pinchot’s forward-thinking conservation ideas, though Ryman also points to Pinchot’s own thoughts on what he viewed as systemic corruption during his time as governor. The man, simply, should not be forgotten.

Diamonds to the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Center for the Arts for showing off some of the area’s finest local artists in an exhibit on display through Dec. 1. The display has a variety of media and works of guest artists Tim Hawkesworth and Lala Zeitlyn. Consider stopping by to see it all. Normal hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Diamonds to Luzerne County officials, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit for arranging free rides to those in need for the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution Nov. 18. The actual distribution is at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-barre Township, which can make it inaccessible to many, especially those in the Hazleton Area. It would be nice if they could arrange a second distribution point in the county’s southern area, of course, but the offer of free rides helps erase that blockade. Those who want to participate can register at the CEO office in Wilkes-Barre at 165 Amber Lane or at 100 W. Broad St., Suite 11, in Hazleton. You can also call 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017, or go online at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register.

Diamonds to Volunteers of America and the ground breaking for Brian’s Place in Wilkes-Barre, a new center to have five affordable one-bedroom units for adults with mental health diagnosis experiencing homelessness or housing issues. Diamonds as well to Keystone Mission’s new Innovation Center for Homeless and Poverty, also in Wilkes-Barre. Both these facilities are intended to not simply provide some shelter, but to help people get back on their feet and, ultimately, in a place they can call their own.The homeless and poor may be too often out of sight, but they are always in need.

Diamonds to Northeast Sight Services, which gave itself some well-earned publicity through the annual awards dinner Thursday at the Woodlands Inn and Resort. The event honored local business and people for community service, including letting people know what the nonprofit does: Offer an impressive array of programs to improve the quality of life for the blind and visually impaired. Vision screenings for children are among those serviced, done in partnership with Building Blocks Learning Centers, one of the awards recipients. Considering how quickly vision problems can hurt a child’s development, that service is well worth highlighting.

