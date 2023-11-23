SB 837, like DUI laws before it, will help combat a menace on our roadways

The scourge of drunken driving has been with us pretty much since there have been motor vehicles.

Many accounts suggest that the first person ever charged following a DUI wreck was a London taxi driver by the name of George Smith, who crashed his cab into a building way back in 1897. Smith’s guilty plea netted him a fine of 25 shillings. Adjusted for inflation that would be about £166 today, or $207 — a far cry from the fines and penalties frequently imposed in our times.

Specific legislation regarding being drunk while operating a vehicle wasn’t passed in Britain until 1925, however. The first driving while intoxicated law in the U.S., meanwhile, had been passed in New York in 1910.

The earliest practical blood alcohol breath testing device, known as the Drunkometer, was invented in Indiana in 1938. The Breathalyzer as we now know it was invented in the same state in 1954.

Awareness of driving under the influence as a social issue clearly goes back decades, though it didn’t begin to generate widespread discussion until much later, and penalties remained light, or non-existent, in many states for decades.

While DUI laws had previously existed in Pennsylvania, the passage of Act 289 in 1982 substantially increased the penalties for drunk driving and gave law enforcement more tools to arrest, prosecute and rehabilitate offenders.

That came at a time when awareness of the problem was growing nationwide.

In 1980, California resident Candace Lightner founded Mothers Against Drunk Driving after her 13-year-old daughter Cari was struck and killed by a drunk driver while she was walking to a church carnival with a friend. According to MADD’s website, the killer was a three-time repeat offender, out of jail just two days from a 4th DUI arrest.

“In that moment, Cari became the first face of drunk driving victims,” the MADD site states.

Fast forward a generation, and Paul Miller Jr. could become the first face of distracted driving victims, at least here in Pennsylvania.

Miller, 21, died on July 5, 2010, when his car was demolished by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who plowed his rig into Miller’s car on a highway in Monroe County.

As the Times Leader’s Bill O’Boyle reported on Sunday, Senate Bill 37 — known as Paul Miller’s Law — would enhance driver responsibility by prohibiting the use of hand-held cell phones or other communication devices while operating a motor vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway or trafficway. Drivers could still use a wireless communication device with Bluetooth or speakerphone.

SB 37 was passed in the Senate, according to the bill’s prime-sponsor, Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe County. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said Gov. Josh Shapiro supports SB 37, which is now in the House of Representatives. Carroll said he expects the bill to pass, and he expects that Shapiro will sign the bill into law as soon as it lands on his desk.

Carroll credited Eileen Woelkers Miller of Scranton, Paul Miller’s mother, who has been a tireless advocate for passage of the law since her son’s death.

Unlike driving under the influence, which carries both serious legal penalties and serious social stigma, distracted driving seems to exist in many people’s minds as something we know we should not be doing, and yet far too many of us casually and repeatedly do it anyway.

Last year, there were 11,836 crashes involving a distracted driver in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT statistics, resulting in 80 fatalities and 411 suspected serious injuries. The problem also is underreported, here and nationwide: Unless the driver is honest about their distraction, or there is a witness, distracted driving is not included in the crash report.

“All ages do it,” Carroll said. “We see it all the time. The point is we have to do whatever we can to minimize accidents, reduce injuries and deaths.”

We agree. The Times Leader supports passage of SB 37 for the safety of all who travel on Pennsylvania’s roads.

— Times Leader