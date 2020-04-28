Our view: Uplifting stories remind us what we are fighting for

April 27, 2020 Times Leader Opinion, Our Opinion

Stories abound about the community coming together in the age of social distancing, but two this weekend struck a particularly poignant note.

First, there was staff writer Patrick Kernan’s Sunday report on the spirit of camaraderie the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has created among medical workers. Second was the stirring tribute made by hundreds who didn’t know Devon Drake but lined the streets for the Navy veteran’s funeral procession from the Back Mountain to Hanover Township.

COVID-19 restrictions denied Drake the full military honors the 98-year-old certainly deserved, so pleas went out on social media to just head out and pay tribute as the funeral process went past. People responded by the score, waving flags, standing at attention and saluting.

The parking lot of St. Mary Orthodox Church on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre was just one example, as motorcyclists gathered with children and grandparents alike to unfurl the Stars and Stripes so they could billow in the breeze and stand in contrast to a clear blue sky.

Dorrance Township’s Hayden Fleegle, 13, saluted in his Boy Scout uniform as the caravan passed. He said never met his great grandfather, a World War II veteran who died while Hayden was still in the womb. That was more than enough of a link to Drake, a veteran of the same war, to warrant coming and honoring his service.

Kernan’s story showed a different side of the same community coin, quoting medical workers who cited the positive energy that won’t be suppressed among people dealing with such a negative experience, risking exposure to a new virus so they can help others overcome severe illness.

“Everyone has really pulled together and taken on responsibilities that they didn’t have 24 hours before,” said Dr. Jodi Lenko at the hospital handling the most patients in our area: Lehigh Valley-Hazleton.

Dr. Alvin Sharma at Geisinger echoed the sentiment. “Even with the stress, there’s an incredible energy that’s come out of this: teamwork, collaboration and working alongside each other.”

The two stories are linked by a common thread that weaves through all our lives: Service to others in the face of personal risk or death. The front line between a shooting war and a pandemic war may appear vastly different, but they both may require some of the same commitment, valor and selflessness, a sense of duty not only to your place in life at the moment, but more broadly to your fellow men and women, to a higher cause.

Such selflessness generates gratitude at a depth hard to plumb. It can cross generations, as Hayden proved. It can cross disciplines, as medical workers from different backgrounds with different training unite to defeat COVID-19 one patient at a time.

Lenko recounted a patient’s profuse thanks when a breathing tube was finally removed. ““It brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “It’s a small little victory. … Everyone takes great pride in those victories.”

The virus, like war, can bring out the worst in us, the blaming, the pettiness, the selfishiness. But the battle against a common enemy goes further in the opposite direction. It not only brings out the best in us, it shows us what we are fighting for.

– Times Leader