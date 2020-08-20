Their View: WB Mayor explains City Hall repairs undertaken since taking office

August 20, 2020 Times Leader Op-Ed, Opinion
George C. Brown Op-Ed

As Mayor of Wilkes-Barre, I would like to respond to the Times Leader editorial from Sunday, Aug. 16 titled “Solutions to City Hall’s Elevator Problems,” with the following overview of the upgrading and repair work that has been performed on Wilkes-Barre City Hall since I took office on Jan. 6, 2020:

1. Updated lighting throughout City Hall in an effort to brighten the hallways and offices, in addition to instituting savings on electricity costs.

2. Cleaned and polished floor and wall tiles on the first floor to promote a clean and well-maintained entrance to this historic building.

3. Installed new flooring in the first floor Tax & Building Code Office.

4. Remodeled and painted the men’s and women’s rest rooms on the first, third, and fourth floors.

5. Painted the ceilings and walls on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors throughout City Hall.

6. Installed an infrared system throughout the City Hall heating and air conditioning vent system to prevent growth and spread of bacteria and viruses.

7. Installed new roof after it was blown off on April 13th 2020; previous roof was installed in 2014.

8. Installed new flooring on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors.

9. Repaired water damage on the 4th floor offices and City Council chambers.

10. Installed new carpeting in the 4th floor office areas.

11. Thoroughly disinfected the entire building prior to allowing personnel to return to work after the roof and office repair work was completed.

Elevator issue timeline

I also want to point out that I am not aware of the issues or actions that were taken with the elevator from the prior administration. I can, however, outline the following steps that were taken by my administration since the elevator was deemed out of order:

• Three elevator repair companies are evaluating the extent of the repairs. We are awaiting a final analysis and cost of repairs.

• We are reviewing several options including the possibility of a new elevator constructed on an exterior wall of City Hall.

George C. Brown is Mayor of the City of Wilkes-Barre.