Your view: Independent review of Mackey death the right thing to do

As chairperson of the Hazleton Advisory Council of the PA Human Relations Commission, I went on record at the last County Council meeting to state that our organization strongly advises the Luzerne County Council to seek a thorough, independent investigation into the death of Shaheen Mackey.

It has now been well-documented that inmate Shaheen Mackey died while having a seizure as he was being restrained by a number of correctional officers at the Luzerne County prison in 2018. Two year ago, when the district attorney investigated the incident there was no video available to the public and therefore, no public outcry. But when the family recently released the video of the final minutes of Mackey’s life it raised legitimate and serious questions as to the way correction officers and medical personnel handled the situation. We cannot now deny what our eyes have seen.

Members of our community at all levels are continuing to ask questions about the DA’s internal investigation, and the reasoning behind not allowing the state attorney general to look into the matter. If in fact, there was “no wrongdoing by anyone involved,” as Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis suggests, why on earth did the county settle the case for such a large sum of money? And the most basic question: If there has been no wrong doing, why not have an independent investigation conducted so the public can feel confident that everyone in our county is treated equally and there truly is nothing amiss.

When I served as a member of the first Luzerne County Council, if there had been even a small, public outcry, we would have listened to those voices. This decision should not be solely about money. This should be about transparency and reassuring the public to have faith in their criminal justice system.

As we watch events unfold across so many cities across the nation there is no question that we are living in troubled times. New video evidence released regarding criminal cases that have been decided months and even years ago are now being looked at with a new scrutiny. Our nation and our county simply cannot allow even a shred of doubt to enter the public arena when the fairness of the entire criminal justice system is brought into question. For these reasons the Hazleton Advisory Council of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission fully supports an independent review into the death of Luzerne County inmate Shaheen Mackey. In our opinion it is the only way that either the Mackey family or the people in our region will find any closure regarding this tragic occurrence. At this moment, at this time, it is simply the right thing to do.

Elaine Maddon Curry

Chair, Hazleton Advisory Council, PHRC