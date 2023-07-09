🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services this week announced a change in Medicaid — also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania — that will allow certain enrolled medical providers to provide care outside a clinical setting to Medicaid beneficiaries who are experiencing homelessness — a practice known as “street medicine.”

Street medicine uses physical and behavioral health services to address the unique needs and circumstances of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness that are delivered directly to them in their own lived environment.

“As a physician, I understand that people experiencing homelessness often have complex needs and face many barriers to health care,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “At DHS, we are consistently working to improve access to care and to ensure that all Pennsylvanians receive high-quality and compassionate health care that can stabilize circumstances and help improve their overall quality of life. By creating a path for Medicaid to cover street medicine, we are making it easier for health care providers to meet people where they are, and to provide the care they need and deserve.”

Street medicine seeks to build trust and ease barriers to care by meeting people experiencing homelessness exactly where they are with the goal of increasing utilization of services and follow through on care.

Medical services are provided by health care professionals who are equipped with portable medical equipment and can be rendered to anyone covered by Medicaid who is experiencing homelessness.

Services could include, but are not limited to, primary care, vaccine administration, wound care, preventive services, counseling, medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder (also referred to as medication assisted treatment), and diagnostic services, such as rapid blood screening for diabetes and high cholesterol, rapid COVID-19 and flu testing.

This change applies to Medicaid enrolled physicians, certified nurse midwives, certified registered nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, and mobile mental health treatment providers, who render services in the Medicaid Fee-for-Service or Managed Care delivery systems.

Investments in street medicine will provide life-saving health care while also building trust within one of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable populations.

People experiencing homelessness in the United States die, on average, three decades earlier than their peers with housing, most commonly due to preventable and treatable chronic medical conditions.

By allowing providers to bill for services rendered during visits with people experiencing homelessness, DHS aims to increase access to care for Medicaid beneficiaries and improve health outcomes.

Street medicine visits will provide low-cost, high-impact resources that will also divert people from costly visits to frequently overwhelmed emergency rooms.

Health care utilization costs for people experiencing homelessness are five times the national average, mainly due to an over reliance on the emergency room for routine medical care and increased hospitalization rates for illnesses presenting in advanced stages.

DMVA helps veterans receive benefits

by locating lost military documents

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) works to assist veterans with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214) and other military documents so they can get credit for time served and receive important benefits they have earned.

The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a service member’s retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans’ organizations.

Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their service to our nation.

“The DMVA understands how important it is for veterans to have their military paperwork,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “That is why our staff is available to assist veterans who have lost their DD-214, or family members who cannot locate it on a veteran’s behalf. We want every veteran to receive the benefits they earned through their service to this nation, and that starts with having the right documents in hand.”

The DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.

The easiest way to manage military documents and avoid having to frantically search for them is to make sure they are filed in a safe place immediately upon leaving the military.

“Safeguarding military documents should be a priority for every service member transitioning to civilian life,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Without question, the best place to file the documents for a lifetime of safekeeping is your county courthouse. This way you and\or a family member will always have access to them when the time comes that they are needed.”

Anyone needing assistance from the DMVA to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838 or e-mail [email protected]. More information about locating military documents can be found by visiting the Records Request Program.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors

‘Invest to Protect Act’

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, recently co-sponsored legislation aimed at supporting local law enforcement to ensure they have the resources necessary to better protect themselves and their communities.

H.R. 3184 — the Invest to Protect Act — will make critical, targeted investments in small and midsize police departments with fewer than 200 sworn officers to improve recruitment, retention, mental health support, and training.

Specifically, the bill will invest in officer safety, de-escalation, and domestic violence response training, create grants for small departments to recruit and retain new and existing officers, allow departments to provide mental health resources for their officers, and authorize $50,000,000 of existing funding per year for 5 years for local police departments.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement deserve to have the resources and training they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Meuser said. “This bill makes important investments into smaller, often underfunded, police departments, and I’m happy to see significant bipartisan support. As the son of a former police officer, I will always back-the-blue and support legislation like this to promote the safety of law enforcement personnel and the communities they serve.”

Dr. Keith Leaphart confirmed as

Pa. Turnpike’s newest Commissioner

Dr. Keith Leaphart, a Philadelphia physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as commissioner of Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

Dr. Leaphart was appointed to the position by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“I am honored that Gov. Shapiro nominated me for this position and grateful to members Pennsylvania Senate for their confirmation,” Leaphart said. “As a physician and entrepreneur, I’m deeply passionate about helping people and solving problems.

“To me, this position is all about service — service to customers, employees, and other stakeholders. It’s about being thoughtful and making the right decisions.”

With a new commission member attending his first meeting, commissioners reorganized the board’s leadership structure, electing Dr. Leaphart as secretary-treasurer. State Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll was re-elected as chair of the Pa. Turnpike Commission and William Lieberman was reelected as vice chair. Sean Logan and Pat Deon continue to serve as commissioners.

Dr. Leaphart previously served on the staff of Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital. He is founder of Philanthropi, an employee giving platform, and owner of Replica Global, a Philadelphia print and design firm.

Dr. Leaphart received a biology degree from Hampton University, Hampton VA, a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph’s University, and a Doctorate of Osteopathy Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Property tax/rent rebates

are being distributed

Last week, 283,468 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania started receiving rebates totaling nearly $132 million.

The rebates will be distributed to eligible Pennsylvanians who submitted an application through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said, “We also want everyone to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022.”

As specified by law, rebates cannot be issued prior to July 1. The initial rebate distribution is starting this year on July 3 (the first business day of the month).

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.