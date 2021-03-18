🔊 Listen to this

On March 10, the PA legislature introduced bills banning abortions at six weeks.

These bills prevent pregnant people from getting abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — only about two weeks after a missed period. This is before many people even know that they are pregnant.

Pennsylvania politicians are exploiting COVID-19 to ban abortion. The state is wasting the taxpayers’ time and money by continuing to focus on slashing access to reproductive health care. Six-week bans on abortion have been struck down each time they have been challenged. Courts in states such as Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, Iowa, Ohio and Tennessee have easily blocked those states’ bans, acknowledging that it is unconstitutional for a state to prohibit a person from choosing abortion before viability—regardless of any exceptions made in the law.

When politicians attack health care, they disproportionately impact those who already face barriers to health care; people of color, immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, young people, people with low incomes and people who live in rural communities. Politicians should be focused on expanding access to health care, ramping up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, helping families and businesses access aid and making communities healthier.

These misguided priorities have weakened our public health infrastructure when we need it the most. Our message to our patients is this – our doors are open. To everyone in Pennsylvania, abortion remains safe and legal here and in the other 49 states.

Our mission remains providing care, no matter what.

Melissa Reed, MA, JD

President and Chief Executive Officer, Planned Parenthood Keystone

