I would like to see planning brought about for three projects.

The first would be to plant a trillion trees over a period of years to absorb excess carbon dioxide. Trees are great at using CO2 to grow and produce oxygen. The Arbor Day Foundation does good work in this area. One could start by supporting it through membership and financial aid as the opportunity affords.

The second project I would like to see would be done in two simultaneous steps. Step one would be to clean up the gyre in the Pacific north of the Hawaiian Islands where a great deal of plastics and flotsam and jetsam accumulate, brought there by ocean currents. If there are other similar spots, they should be addressed as well. Step two would be to mitigate the flow of trash at their source.

Finally, for a third project, I’d like to see the Army Corps of Engineers build a pipe line to the west recovering flood stage waters from the Mississippi or other great rivers to satisfy the parched western states constant thirst. These could be engineered to flow both ways in cases where the need shifts to the east. They could filter the water and fill Lake Mead; build ponding areas where the filtered water could drain into existing acquirers.

Existing and developing technologies are far enough along to start doing these tasks. Look for and support these efforts as they come into being.

James U. Sinclair

Wright Township