We have witnessed and lived through an extremely difficult time, a time not seen in a century, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Small businesses suffered tremendously. Many closing their doors for good; businesses owned by our friends, families and neighbors, while the largest corporations profited.

Homeowners and renters have found themselves unable to pay their mortgages and rents. Many are facing possible foreclosure or eviction for the first time in their lives.

When I think about infrastructure, I not only think about rebuilding roads or bridges, but I also think about rebuilding our communities and our county. Not only must we invest in the development of our roads or bridges but equally important must be the investments in the hard-working American people who call Luzerne County home.

The working-class people are the very backbone of any economy and the economy right here at home in Luzerne County.

While I agree we need a comprehensive infrastructure plan to help rebuild our dilapidated county-owned roads and bridges, we cannot continue to turn our backs on the residents of Luzerne County.

We have an opportunity not seen in 40 to 50 years to build strong vibrant communities by investing in the hard-working American people of Luzerne County. Let us provide them with the ability to remain in their homes, allowing their children to have a safe place to lay their heads at night, while taking pride in the life they have built by providing them with funding from the COVID-19 Cares package.

There is a difference between a hand-out and a helping hand.

This is not a Republican or Democrat issue – This is a moral issue that impacts the lives of the American people who reside in Luzerne County.

Maryann Velez

Democrat Nominee

Luzerne County Council