I can’t decide which is worse, stupidity or ignorance?

Stupidity implies that information has been provided and that the recipient is unable to understand or make sense of it. Ignorance is a lack of information and not necessarily a lack of understanding.

Walter Griffith is stupid. He has been provided both the facts and the science of this pandemic; COVID has mutated and it is no longer what it was a month ago. It is more virulent. It is more dangerous.

Our county government is appropriately attempting to adjust to this new reality. The acting county manager has mandated mask use in our public buildings. Griffith now refuses to wear a mask in “the people’s house “ and will serve his constituents from home. He does this in the name of freedom. He refuses the inconvenience of protecting himself or others from a more vicious COVID variant. He refuses to accept and adapt to changing circumstances. Is this stubbornness what we want in a public servant?

I for one want some one who is nimble and flexible. I want someone who is quick to adapt to a changing set of rule and facts. I want my public servants to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.

Memory is short, but let’s try and recall the positions that Griffith has taken on election integrity (sometimes referred to as The Big Lie) and now on sensible precautions to limit the spread of a vicious disease.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre