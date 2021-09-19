🔊 Listen to this

In view of how badly the Democrats treated former President Trump for the four years he and the Republicans

were in power and how desperately they tried to impeach Trump, shouldn’t President Biden be forced to resign, be censured or be impeached for how he handled the recent chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal?

In view of what Biden’s current mental condition is, it should positively prevent him from having the nuclear codes that will have disastrous results for our country and our enemies if those codes are ever used in the future.

What’s good for the Democrats should also be good for the Republicans too.

We’ll see if the Republicans will now totally unite about making this opportunity to become a reality about

this important issue.

One last point to make in this letter is that it’s time for our federal government to start enforcing the federal laws that were legislated in Washington many years ago. Otherwise, there’s no accountability for anything we allow.

Why bother to have any federal laws at all if they’re not enforced when they should be? We’ve got to get away from political favoritism and corruption if we want everything to be more equal and fair for everybody in our country.

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township