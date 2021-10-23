🔊 Listen to this

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this past September, Little Eric’s Foundation helped raise awareness for the No. 1 disease that affects children by selling gold ribbons that were displayed on homes, businesses, and throughout multiple towns in Luzerne County. Our goal is to light up Luzerne County and beyond with gold, the color that represents childhood cancer.

In addition to the gold bows, our foundation also hosted Little Eric’s Big Game Night on Sept. 11.

All money raised at the event goes directly to childhood cancer research and to financially assist children and their families in treatment for this horrendous disease. The night was filled with fun, food and friends and was once again a success.

Little Eric’s Foundation is a 501c3 foundation that was established in memory of Eric Speicher Jr., who passed away from Ependymoma, a rare brain tumor, on Dec. 23, 2013, at the age of 14. We continue our mission so that no other family has to suffer the loss we will forever endure.

Our foundation would like to thank all of our donors, volunteers, attendees and whoever else has helped us along the way for your ongoing support and generosity.

To learn more about us, please go to www.littleericsfoundation.org and be sure to check out social media for updates on all future events, news and ways to donate.

Thank you,

Little Eric’s Foundation Board Members

Rosalie Cullagh

Secretary