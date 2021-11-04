🔊 Listen to this

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, a community-based nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the release of the 2021 report on cancer, “Cancer in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Incidence and Mortality for Common Cancers” available at: cancernepa.org. This unique, locally focused report documents that both incidence and mortality rates for cancer are significantly higher in NEPA than the U.S. and identifies those cancer sites for which there is a disparity in either incidence or mortality.

In NEPA, we continue to see statistically significantly higher incidence rates for lung and other tobacco related cancers, in both men and women, compared to the U.S. Despite the availability of an evidence-based screening for lung cancer that can reduce mortality by 20% in a high-risk group, the uptake of this screening remains low. If you are between the ages of 50 and 80 and have a smoking history of 20-pack years (a pack a day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years) and continue to smoke or have quit within the past 15 years, please talk to your primary healthcare provider about whether lung cancer screening is right for you. It may save your life.

Also noteworthy is the excess in the incidence of colorectal and cervical cancers and breast cancer is the most common cancer locally among women. Both cervical and colorectal cancers are preventable through adequate screening and screening for breast cancer can diagnose this cancer earlier when treatment is more effective. We encourage all individuals to have a discussion with their primary care provider about when to start and stop these screenings based on age, gender, personal and family history, risk factors and eligibility criteria for screenings.

The Cancer Institute can provide additional information regarding the latest report, tobacco cessation resources and assistance in getting screened through our Community Based Cancer Screening Navigation Program. Please feel free to contact the Cancer Institute at (570) 904-8808 or [email protected]

Karen Ryczak

Northeast Regional Cancer Institute