Our city governments tax us to maintain the streets.

The states tax us to maintain the highways. The federal government taxes us to contribute to those costs. The gas prices are mostly inflated by taxes to maintain the roads throughout the nation.

Now we are getting the long needed Infrastructure Bill to rebuild American roads and bridges. At the same time we are now going to have the roads and bridges we use to get to work tolled.

Guess what the money is needed to do. It’s needed to line the pockets of the politicians because the roads would otherwise be paved with gold, right?

John T Banks

Wilkes-Barre