On Jan. 22, Newport Township experienced a devastating fire in the municipality’s Wanamie section. Several families and individuals were displaced because of this catastrophic event.

One building was destroyed and has already been demolished; while two adjacent structures were substantially affected. One of them may have also have to be razed.

Among all the negative effects of this calamity, one very positive result emerged. First responders – including the fire departments from a substantial number of surrounding area communities, the Nanticoke-Newport Fire Police and several ambulance services – numerous other volunteers offered their assistance, and the township local police and public works employees labored throughout the crisis.

Public utilities – UGI and Pennsylvania American Water – and the American Red Cross also provided critical aid to the township during this stressful time.

Several entities had personnel on site for approximately 15 hours during a period of extreme cold weather.

It required a unified, cooperative effort among all participants to insure that this major fire episode did not evolve into a much greater disaster.

This was a graphic illustration of the positive result that can occur when all parties work together toward achieving a common goal.

All Newport Township residents and the Board of Commissioners are grateful for their joint assistance.

Joseph C. Hillan

Newport Township Manager