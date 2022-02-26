🔊 Listen to this

As we awaited the inevitable aggression of Vladimir Putin and the Russian military into Ukraine, President Biden assured Americans and the world that the United States would implement “swift and crippling” sanctions to help prevent Russia from moving forward.

I guess Putin never got that message or he simply didn’t take the president seriously, and Ukraine is now under attack.

Despite Putin’s claims that the military action is strategically targeted to military targets only, Ukrainian citizens are already being wounded or killed. People are fleeing their homes and livelihoods and it appears the worst is yet to come.

Meanwhile, here at home, we, too, are already feeling the effects of this Russian aggression in various ways. In addition to the pain and heartache of seeing innocent civilians killed overseas, significant inflation is hurting everyone’s household budgets throughout the United States and beyond.

The cost of a barrel of oil is soaring toward the $100 mark, which means we will all feel the pain when we fill up our vehicles with gas or heat our homes. The stock market is in a drastic downfall, which hurts our retired citizens who are using their investment money to augment Social Security, as well as the overall performance of our economy.

Russia has a history of disdain and military aggression toward other countries, having previously taken similar action in Georgia and Crimea. That trend will not stop until we really and truly implement crippling sanctions against Russia, including:

• Immediately cancel Russia from the World Bank.

• Immediately stop buying Russian oil and halt all business transactions with Russian-based companies.

• Immediately reopen the U.S. natural gas and oil industry and restart the Keystone Pipeline working closely with our Canadian trading partners.

Environmental concerns will always be something we need to consider and balance; however, we must accelerate our natural gas and oil production to supply our national needs as well as increase exports to NATO and European Union countries to decrease their reliance on Russia.

Like it or not, the United States is the leader of the free world and the single largest deterrent to Russia, China and other troublesome countries. The world is watching and we must take action now. Importantly, our sanctions and actions must be more than sufficient to cripple Russia where it hurts the most — financially. It’s the only way to avoid further military involvement, which no one wants.

I’ve contacted my elected officials with my concerns about Russia and urge you to do the same. Thank you for taking an active role in letting our government know Russian aggression must stop. It’s the best way forward for everyone.

Gerry O’Donnell

Wilkes-Barre