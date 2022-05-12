🔊 Listen to this

To the unwary consumer, the phrase “”milk-fed” veal conjures up an image of purity, tenderness and gourmet dining.

But to those who have witnessed the veal farms and slaughterhouses, production of milk-fed veal has come to symbolize the most flagrant example of what is wrong with factory farming: sick meat from sick animals leading to sick consumers.

The calf is taken from its mother, so it won’t use milk destined for humans. It is chained by the neck in a tiny wooden crate and forced to lie on a slatted floor with no bedding or light, deprived of contact with other animals. The calf is fed a liquid diet deficient in iron and fiber (to make the flesh anemic for the gourmets) and laced with antibiotics to improve his chance of survival for 16 weeks. The animals frequently suffer acute diarrhea and respiratory disorders, and a large percentage do not survive until slaughter.

If we saw someone treating a dog or cat this way, we would surely be outraged and protest loudly. Are these calves any less deserving of consideration, compassion and respect because they are raised for food, because there are no laws to protect them?

Eating veal and other animal products has been linked to heart failure, stroke, cancer and other chronic diseases that are responsible for the crippling and death of 1.5 million Americans annually. Antibiotic residues in veal have been found to lower consumers’ resistance to infectious diseases.

It is common to insulate one’s appetite from the conscience. However, this month, when America pays tribute to the hallowed bond between mother and child, provides a uniquely appropriate setting for the message about 1 million babies that are wrenched from their mothers at birth and chained for life in solitary confinement. Consider the many healthy food alternatives. Contact: goveg.com

Patricia Marks

Wilkes-Barre