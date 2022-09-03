🔊 Listen to this

Citizens with common sense can see that it’s the general erosion of this nation’s moral fiber that’s feeding the gun violence – not the guns.

Did it ever occur to the regime in power that a major reason for increased gun violence is the increase in lawlessness in this country, due to a system that protects the criminal instead of the victim? Did it ever occur to those in power that when the citizens don’t trust the FBI, then they won’t respect the law?

How does the “defund the police” movement that the left endorses embolden people with violent tendencies? Joe Biden flip-flopped for political reasons. Now he wants to fund the police. We can all see through his hypocrisy.

We need to elect people with common sense. We don’t need politicians to attack our second amendment rights.

Carol A Zielinski

Harveys Lake