As the president of the Luzerne County Head Start Board of Directors, I bring forth this urgent concern about the critical situation faced by Luzerne County Head Start and many others following the COVID-19 pandemic. The needs of young children and their families have dramatically increased, and the consequences of the budget impasse in Pennsylvania are exacerbating the crisis.

In the wake of the pandemic, we have witnessed a significant number of children lagging in developmental milestones and facing emotional and behavioral challenges. Access to a classroom environment is essential for these children to receive the necessary support, guidance and nurturing required for their growth and success, not only in kindergarten but also throughout their lives.

Unfortunately, the budget impasse has caused uncertainty and disruption in our Pre-K Counts programs, leaving agencies like ours in limbo regarding state funding. The inability to award these grants has left us uncertain about our ability to serve the children in need. We had previously funded 212 children, but due to the impasse, we will only be able to provide Pre-K Counts services to 72 of them, leaving 140 children without the opportunity to begin school on time or possibly at all.

In our efforts to address this crisis, we have taken drastic measures, resorting to an unsecured line of credit with an 8% interest rate to open four classrooms. While this may enable us to start classes for a portion of the children, the interest rate will burden us financially and hamper our existing resources. Furthermore, we have 272 children funded through the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program, and without timely funding, these classrooms will also be forced to close temporarily, leading to staff layoffs. Given the current staffing crisis in education, we are certain that if classroom staff are laid off, they will not return to our agency, further complicating the issues we already face.

We, therefore, implore our elected officials to recognize the gravity of this situation and act promptly to resolve the budget impasse. As leaders of the commonwealth, they hold the responsibility of making crucial decisions that impact the well-being of all citizens in Pennsylvania. We urgently appeal to these state leaders to find a middle ground and move forward with a spending plan. The future of our young children, their families, and our communities is in their hands. We trust that they will prioritize the needs of these most vulnerable children and take swift action to ensure the continuation of vital programs like Luzerne County Head Start.

George Rable

President, Luzerne County Head Start Board of Directors