I attended the League of Women Voters (Wilkes Barre Chapter) Annual Legislative Brunch held at Wilkes College on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The agenda of the brunch was to allow the voters of Luzerne County to cordially meet with their state representatives and state Senators.

A series of questions on issues that are of importance to voters and their families were compiled by the LWV-WB and by the attending voters.

The program was very well organized and nonpartisan in nature. Unfortunately, only two legislators attended. None of the four invited state Senators attended and only two of the six state representatives that received invitations were in attendance.

It certainly should be a priority of all Senators and representatives to comply with requests from their constituents for explanation of pending legislation and their positions on these issues.

It is an insult to the voters of Luzerne County to be ignored by their elected officials.

Elaine Deluca

Lily Lake