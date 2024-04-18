🔊 Listen to this

Former Wilkes-Barre Area School Superintendent Leo Solomon passed away recently.

I knew Leo for more than 50 years.

He and I were in the school systems for most of these years. He was appointed superintendent after Walter Wood retired taking over the third largest school district in Luzerne County.

During this time, he had to deal with school consolidation that occurred throughout the state of Pa. This was the most difficult challenge that suddenly came out of Harrisburg. He never showed any hesitation and had Wilkes-Barre ahead of most school districts in the state in completing this task, having to put Wilkes-Barre Township and Plains into the Wilkes-Barre jointure.

Leo was not only intelligent, but had the personality and the knowledge to make Wilkes-Barre one of the most respected school districts in the state of Pennsylvania. He will always be missed. Fortunately, he had a school in Wilkes-Barre named after him which will help future generations recognize him.

Paul Irzinski

Hanover Township