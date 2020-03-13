Your view: Support must not waver for HB 1100

Lately, I have seen diminishing support for blue-collar priorities. Lawmakers who oppose House Bill 1100, the Energy and Fertilizer Manufacturing Tax Credit, oppose the number one priority of union building trades — good jobs.
A priority of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has been to listen to the middle class and promote policies that address their needs. This led to the creation of the Middle-Class Task Force, which traveled the state to hear from residents and businesses during his first term. The message around the state was loud and clear: State government should focus on creating more family-supporting jobs. Opposing House Bill 1100 goes in the complete opposite direction.
The bill is modeled after the existing tax credit that brought Shell Chemicals to Beaver County, which created one of the largest construction sites in the United States and created 7,500 prevailing-wage construction jobs.
Through House Bill 1100, other parts of the state that produce dry gas, methane-based gas that can be manufactured into products like fertilizer for US farmers unlike ethane-based gas that makes plastic, can share in that prosperity.
As we face the real possibility of an economic downturn, we need House Bill 1100 to promote balanced policies, like this bill, that lure private investment and development lacking in other industries. Proactive efforts can protect many workers from the harm that can reverberate from economic instability.
Gov. Wolf and our lawmakers must stay committed to Pennsylvania’s middle class and champion House Bill 1100.
Warren F. Faust
President
Northeast Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council