Your view: Trump helping solve NEPA’s infrastructure problems

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s infrastructure is crumbling.

Luckily President Trump’s White House is trying to address one regulatory policy that could help in the uphill battle to strengthen our nation’s aging infrastructure: reforming the National Environmental Policy Act – also known as NEPA.

NEPA instituted an important practice for agencies to make sure the environment won’t be adversely affected by any new projects. But the 50-year-old law has evolved into a burdensome and costly process for investors, delaying – even killing – needed infrastructure development that will not only help our economy grow, but is also critical to supporting jobs in the skilled trades. One estimate says for every $1 billion spent on infrastructure, we could create 13,000 new jobs.

The American Society of Civil Engineers also finds that the economic consequences of not investing in our nation’s infrastructure could reach $4 trillion in GDP losses and $7 trillion in lost business sales by 2025 alone. We need a new streamlined policy that will help facilitate this type of needed investment, especially here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Northeastern Pennsylvania is blessed with an outstanding workforce. President Trump is right to reduce the scope and cost of the federal regulations that allow the politicization of environmental concerns in the permitting process of our nation’s infrastructure. By doing so, he is helping put Americans to work, while promoting the environmental health and safety of our region.

Let’s get it done.

Paul Dudrich

Archbald