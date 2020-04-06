Your view: Follow the government’s advice and stay home

With all the social distancing going on to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus why is New York City or any city keeping patients who die from this terrible virus in refrigeration?

I would think since, according to the medical experts, the virus it lives in the cold, this virus would continue to grow on these bodies. I am not an expert by any means, but am trying to think about this logically.

Why don’t they cremate the dead as soon as they pass away to completely kill the virus and give back the ashes to the families so there might be some kind of closure for them since they most likely won’t be getting their loved ones’ bodies back for a while.

This might sound like a terrible thing to do, but under these circumstances it might be the safest and best way to prevent the spread.

This terrible virus could be slowed down or even stopped if every person would be responsible and listen to what the government is telling you over and over: Stay at home!

If for any reason you must go out, take the proper precautions to protect yourself and others. You are not invincible. You could get this and die or pass it on to others.

President Trump is one man who is trying his best to keep our country safe but he can’t do it alone. We all have to work together.

Beatrice Dennis

Hanover Township