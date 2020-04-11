Your view: Don’t blame Trump for the coronavirus crisis

The Democrats along with most of the media constantly continue to blame President Donald Trump for everything.

Who is really to blame for this virus outbreak we are now facing? Here are a few facts that might help to answer that question.

Back in late December or early January Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, reported on his show that there was something very important going on in the world that no one was paying attention to because everyone was glued to impeachment hearings. He said there was a pandemic going on in China that could be serious, and we should be paying more attention to it.

Boy was he right. He nailed it.

For the next month or so what was going on? Impeachment hearings.

If a pandemic got mentioned at all, the media called it a hoax and said there was nothing to worry about. Then in late January, officials in New York continued to tell everyone to go about business as usual. The first one to act was Trump by banning travel from China.

Did he get credit for taking action? No. He was called a fear monger.

Now even while thousands are dying the Democrats along with the media continue to politicize the issue and blame Trump. They owe the whole country an apology. Don’t hold your breath waiting for one.

I’m beginning to wonder who they hate worse Trump or the country.

Trump is enforcing our countries laws, and that’s what they hate because they want to change the country.

Remember the words “fundamentally transform America.” They are still trying to get it done right in the middle of a pandemic.

It can’t get much worse than that. Or can it?

Donald Buckingham

Mehoopany