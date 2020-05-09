Thanks to local nurses for their dedication

May 8, 2020 Times Leader Letters

I am writing today to honor our nurses.

I would like to honor them for their caring and being there when duty calls.

I would like to personally thank three nurses I am honored to know: Hazle Demellier and Donna Fox, who are both employed by Wilkes Barre General Hospital and are also both fellow congregants at Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, Wilkes Barre.

The third is Cheri Morganti, who works at Wayne Memorial Hospital and who is also a wonderful next door neighbor.

Thank you ladies for your dedication in this difficult time.

May Almighty God continue to bless you. “Be rich in good deeds.” – 1 Timothy 6:18

Jack Morgan

Hanover Green