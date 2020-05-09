Thanks to local nurses for their dedication

April 25, 2020
Should online pornography be banned? Most libertarians say no, because it would be an affront to free speech. Many conservatives say yes, since not to do so would be an affront to the common good. Both positions are compelling but medical research has established that pornography is a detriment to the individual and society. There are more than 40 studies showing the addictive nature of pornography and how viewers quickly go from comparatively mild to more extreme content.
The porn debate should not be framed as libertarian versus conservative but rather as Big Porn versus science, a public-health crisis fueled by a global porn industry making billions of dollars from millions of mostly male consumers.
In order to combat the porn industry the public must be educated to the medical research that has documented the negative consequences related to pornography, followed by a dogged public health campaign, and then targeted political action.
No one is exempt from the temptation of viewing pornography.
The millennials are the first generation that grew up with unlimited online porn. A growing number of young men are convinced that their sexual responses have been sabotaged because their brains were virtually marinated in porn when they were adolescents.
Porn trains your brain to need everything associated with porn to get aroused, consequently it becomes impossible to have a loving sexual relationship with your spouse. Ironically the constant use of porn has led to a vast amount of sexual dysfunction among young males. Porn literally makes men impotent.
The internet is like a 24-hour all you can eat buffet restaurant that serves every type of sex snack.
The shame around a compulsive porn habit makes asking for help difficult, even though it can happen to anyone. The mainstream acceptance of porn has become a social fact. Pornography is a gross violation to the natural laws that were given to us by our creator to govern our sexuality. It is God’s word that provides a moral code for the world as well as the necessary guidelines for healthy living. Porn can never satisfy the human heart because it represents a false idol.
God heals in many ways and if you are addicted to porn through His mercy He can heal you. It’s ludicrous that the porn industry is busy commissioning its own sex research and promising “ethical porn” what is that?
Bill Sarnak
Harding