Your view: Stay-at-home order just making things worse

May 10, 2020 Times Leader Letters

According to the numbers reported in your May 8th edition, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 3,416.

Of those, 2,355 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities. That’s about two thirds or more.

In New York, the hardest hit state, 66% of new patients being admitted to hospitals are coming from people sheltered at home. Based on these numbers, it appears that shutdowns have solved nothing. They have probably made the problem worse.

Hundreds of people have been shopping at places like Walmart everyday since the virus outbreak. They and their customers have taken many necessary precautions to protect themselves. Why are other small businesses shut down?

Common sense tells me that a small business, dealing with far fewer customers, should be able to more easily protect itself and it’s customers.

This virus is going to kill and everyone has to take necessary precautions to protect themselves. A bureaucratic take down of our country by power hungry politicians is doing nothing but making things much worse than they have to be.

One more thing. I need a hair cut.

Don Buckingham

Mehoopany