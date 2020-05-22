Your view: AP story about Holy Communion was wrong

May 21, 2020 Times Leader Letters

I am disappointed that the Times Leader ran an Associated Press story on Communion during the pandemic, as it grossly misrepresents Catholic belief.

The “wafer,” as Mr. Crary calls it, does not signify the Body of Christ. Instead, Catholics take Jesus at his word and believe that it is the Body of Christ (Luke 22:19, Matthew 26:26). Since Catholics believe that God is truly present in the sacrament, the manner in which it is received cannot be discussed in purely worldly terms.

Traditionally, Catholics receive Holy Communion directly on their tongue while kneeling. While standing is a more common practice today, and in recent decades permission was given to allow Catholics to receive Communion in the hand, “each of the faithful always has the right to receive Holy Communion on the tongue” (Redemptionis Sacramentum 92), pandemic or not.

Knoxville’s Bishop Stika, like many of his secular counterparts, has overstepped his authority in response to the situation.

Fortunately, the Diocese of Scranton is following the protocols recommended by the Thomistic Institute and acknowledges the universal right of Catholics to receive Communion on the tongue. Holy Communion could be received in that manner without excessive risk, and for Catholics, it is as essential as physical food, water and shelter.

I encourage Catholics not to be led astray by such slanted articles.

Raphael D. Micca

Shickshinny