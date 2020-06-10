Your view: Harness momentum of protests for change

As expressed earlier in phone interviews with various media outlets, the officers, executive committee and members of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP express their sincere condolences to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Since Africans arrived here in 1619, we’ve endured over 400 years of racism.

In 2020, on Feb. 23, we witnessed on video the murder of Ahmaud Arbery while peacefully jogging in Brunswick, Ga., being tracked down like a deer by white racists.

On March 13, we heard about the brutal murder of Breonna Taylor who was shot eight times while sleeping in her own apartment by unannounced law enforcement officers in Louisville, Kent., with no bodycam footage. While the person they were looking for was already in police custody.

On this past Memorial Day, while paying tribute to the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives serving in our armed forces and acknowledging a gruesome milestone of one hundred thousand Americans dying from the worst global pandemic ever witnessed, the horrific murder of George Floyd by four members of law enforcement in the City of Minneapolis, Minn., was viewed in a public videotape.

Anyone with a heart could not ignore what they were seeing right before their eyes. This was the modern-day lynching of an unarmed black man by members of law enforcement. And, cities throughout the United States and the world responded with huge protests. Even here in the City of Wilkes-Barre, we witnessed the largest protest in the city’s history.

A new generation of freedom fighters of all stripes has taken to the streets. In the midst of a deadly pandemic putting their lives and the lives of their loved ones at stake due to this deadly COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we’re not going to take it anymore, and enough is enough.”

Seeing the diversity of protesters, I again felt like I did after 9/11, that we were all in this together.

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP applaud the peaceful and nonviolent protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Wilkes-Barre NAACP also would also like to applaud Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay for showing their support of the peaceful protesters by their attendance at the rally on Public Square this past week.

However, the City of Wilkes-Barre like all others have some work to do. The lack of diversity in local and county government is appalling and must be addressed. The city should reflect the diversity of its residents.

As a roadmap we should review the policies of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing compiled by the Obama administration and extract from them what may be useful here in the city of Wilkes-Barre. Policy without implementation has proven to be ineffective.

This movement has exposed 400 years of systemic racism that has plagued our country and the bill has come due.

The energy that our millennials have displayed must be seized and followed through by their strength at the ballot box. America has acknowledged your protests now let America acknowledge your voice by your vote.

America is a strong and powerful nation continuing to evolve into a great nation. That comes from the respect of all its citizens.

Imagine the potential of all Americans without the elephant of racism on their backs.

Ronald L. Felton

President

NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch No. 2306