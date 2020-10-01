Your view: Save America, vote for Biden

Before COVID-19, President Donald Trump liked to brag he was best for our economy, and many people mistakenly feel that he would be better than Biden in that regard. Let’s do some fact checks.
He promised that our manufacturing would increase under his presidency. Actually, our industrial production dropped from 2018 to 2019 because, when he imposed tariffs on goods from Europe, China, Canada and Mexico, they retaliated with tariffs on our goods. Not only did it raise prices on those goods for Americans, but he had to give $28 billion in aid (welfare) to midwest farmers who lost business due to the tariffs.
Trump promised to reduce our trade deficit with foreign countries. During Obama’s last three years our trade deficit averaged $495 billion annually. But during Trump’s first three years, it averaged $570 billion annually, an increase of 15%.
Let’s consider economic growth. Maybe President “stable genius” Trump did better there. Obama’s best 2 quarters of economic growth averaged 5.3%, whereas Trump’s best two quarters averaged 4%.
Surely the Dow Jones has done better under Trump than Obama? No. During Obama’s first three years, the Dow increased 63% but during Trump’s first three years, only 45%. In fact, since 1926, the average annual S&P 500 gains under Democrat presidents is 14.9%, but only 9.1% under Republican presidents.
What did we learn from this? Don’t believe anything Trump says. He is a great self-promoter and would have been a successful snake-oil salesman, because many people are gullible. Please save America and vote for Joe Biden.
Joe Czarnecki
Dallas