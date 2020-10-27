🔊 Listen to this

The “peaceful protesters” have racked up $2 billion of damage and still counting.

They back Biden and may be coming to your neighborhood. Most police organizations are doing their best to protect citizens and property and back President Donald Trump. The rioting, burning, killing and other criminal activity are taken place in longtime Democratic controlled cities in mostly Democratic states.

Trump has tried to provide them with help to stop the destruction, but they refuse. So saying this is Trump’s fault is insane.

Trump’s operation warp speed will have a vaccine available in eight months along with many therapeutics. This is a modern-day miracle. While the left wing was running around calling Trump a racist for closing down China travel and wasting time on impeachment, life-saving things were in process thanks to Trump.

These are Biden’s words on cutting Social Security, Medicare and so on:

“When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well,” he told the Senate in 1995. “I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the government. And I not only tried it once. I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.”

Trump has always protected these programs.

The left is planning to destroy the Constitution by curtailing free speech, canceling the Second Amendment, Electoral College, packing the courts and much more.

Robert Morgan

Kingston