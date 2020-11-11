🔊 Listen to this

I see that Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are at it again.

Let’s legalize marijuana. Why? Because if New Jersey and New York do it first, we will lose valuable money.

Look around your city and state, we have been getting high off New York and New Jersey for decades. Let’s just legalize everything.

I can’t imagine how our police will be testing at vehicle accidents for people being impaired since the drug stays in your body for up to 30 days.

This is just another get-money scheme for the state where we have the highest income tax, gas tax, casino tax, booze tax, water tax, death tax, hotel tax and on and on. Let’s keep them stupid in schools with the lowest educational scores, so when young adults graduate, Pennsylvania can get them drunk and addicted to gambling and drugs.

What happened to just say no?

Debbie Brewer

Harding