🔊 Listen to this

Let’s live up to some facts and consequences we must face.

This year has been a test for all of us. There is a virus called COVID-19. It can affect every single human on this planet, but like most bullies, it picks on those who have a hard time defending themselves.

First, what we need to do is help those who cannot help themselves. Do your part to respect and protect those around you.

Second, stop the stereotyping. This goes for everyone, and it must stop against everyone. To sit there and condemn all police as racist thugs is ignorant and uneducated stereotyping. For police to assume all minorities are criminals is just as bad. To assume all Republicans ignore the needs or the poor or minorities is wrong and uneducated. To assume all white middle-aged men are racist is wrong and uneducated.

Thirdly, accept the election results as they are and gracefully move on. I see two facts from this election. One, it was closer than anyone could have imagined. Two, both parties showed tremendous support of their candidate. Be a graceful winner and be a graceful loser.

Finally, as far as the riots are concerned, you are fighting your fight wrong. Your community needs your financial support. It doesn’t need you burning it to the ground.If the pandemic was the cut, the riots are becoming the salt in the wounds. BLM movements were hijacked and drowned out by spoiled and misguided whites who turned the protests into riots.

I fear for my children and grandchildren.

But I know this, regardless of what the world thinks of us now, we are the United States of America. We have seen good and bad since day one. And we can overcome anything.

I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I respect them as my leaders. I support the BLM movement for what they are trying to do. I respect my police officers and follow their commands until they give me reason not to. I respect my elders and protect all children. I give all my neighbors the benefit of the doubt and welcome new families into my neighborhood.

Change is good and exciting.

This coming year will be awesome.

John W. Krzywicki Jr.

Nanticoke PA