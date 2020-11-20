🔊 Listen to this

I think we can agree that the Nov. 3 election was like no other if even just for the historically high turnout. But I would like to submit an idea that maybe we won’t all agree on; Donald Trump and the Republican Party were the big winners while Joe Biden and the Democrats were the big losers.

Let’s look at the facts.

President Trump’s vote totals show he lost none of his base, and in fact, gained 10 million more votes than in the 2016 election. He received more than 73 million votes, the highest number ever for any president’s reelection. He received 26% of non-white votes in this election, including 18% Blacks and 32% Hispanics. The U.S. House of Representatives showed (Nov. 15) at least 11 Democratic-held House seats have been lost to Republicans (while Democrats have flipped three others). That’s the biggest net loss in a presidential election year by the winning presidential candidate’s party in 60 years.

The Senate, which is not yet called, is expected to stay in Republican control. No state Republican legislatures have been flipped. In fact, 3 Democrat legislatures have flipped to Republican control, along with the Montana governorship.

With counting still occurring, it appears Joe Biden will win the presidency. It is widely accepted that 53% of his vote was not for his election, but were votes against Trump. That can explain why there were no Biden coattails to help the down ballot candidates.

Because of the humiliating loss in the House, and disappointing losses across the nation, we now have Congressional Democrats furious. Moderate Democrat members in the House and Senate vowed to not support any socialist views by the more extreme members in those chambers. That has caused a deep divide in their caucuses to the point that Nancy Pelosi may lose her speakership and Biden’s socialist campaign promises may go unfilled.

I repeat: This election was like no other.

William Dress

Wilkes-Barre