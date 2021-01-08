🔊 Listen to this

This is not who we are? Sure it is.

This is exactly who we are. To use the language of denial impedes our ability to change. Own the behavior, acknowledge it and then change it. But don’t tell me that this is not who we are.

I saw it with my own eyes. The United States Capital was attacked by insurgent citizens. This is exactly who we are. I listened to the United States president incite a riot. I have witnessed his enablers engage in complicit behavior fermenting doubt and anxiety.

The Putin experiment was a grand success. We are a nation divided. Trump and his party have been played for fools.

Language matters and self-serving politicians seeking to hold onto power while demonizing their opponents are dangerous to our democracy.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre