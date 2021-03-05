🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania thousands of coyotes and other wildlife are tortured in gruesome, merciless killing contests just for thrills and prizes, and most of their fur is used as hood liners in winter coats.

These contests are antithetical to the way most Americans believe animals should be treated, and many states have outlawed these horrific killing contests. Investigators from The Humane Society of the United States observed chilling scenes of participants dragging the bodies of dead animals, grinning next to the bloodied animals and sharing gruesome jokes about their kills. Children played among the dead, seemingly inured to the violence.

Wildlife management professionals and scientists stress that killing coyotes will not reduce coyote numbers, reduce conflicts with farm animals or yield more deer and turkey for hunters. Shoot or poison coyotes and you will have just as many again within a year or two. Wild carnivore species like coyotes and foxes do not “overpopulate.” They self-regulate their own numbers based on available habitat and food supply.

Contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission to encourage them to ban wildlife killing contests. Email the organization at [email protected] Express your opposition to the contests to your state lawmakers, and encourage your city or county council to pass a resolution or your mayor to issue a proclamation opposing wildlife killing contests.

These contests are not “wildlife management,” but simply a cruel blood sport, and should not be encouraged in the name of “recreation.”

Silvie Pomicter

Chinchilla