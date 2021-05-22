🔊 Listen to this

Protective service workers, like myself, are fortunate to work with people across the spectrum of life and need.

As professionals, we care for people during the various developmental stages of their lives to address special needs, whether they be educational or care related. We are there in preschool, elementary school and high school. And also as they mature into young adults, senior citizens and eventually for those who need us to assume guardianship of their daily lives.

May is a time to raise awareness about strokes, the fifth leading cause of death annually in the United States, according to Medicare.gov. More than 800,000 strokes occur every year, oftentimes causing major disabilities for adults of all ages.

Stroke Awareness Month gives me an opportunity to outline the services people may need after a stroke. A lot of times these medical emergencies leave a person with limited abilities to meet their activities of daily living or their independent activities of daily living. This situation leaves a person without the ability to understand their complicated medical needs. A person who suffers a stroke often is unable to handle bill paying or acquire services needed to meet their individual needs.

Sadly, many victims of strokes do not have family or friends to help meet their needs.

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) offers the Guardianship Program in Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe and Wyoming counties. Guardianship can be of the person, estate or both. Guardianship of person assists a person with their services, doctor appointments, medications management, home health services, personal care and grooming. Guardianship of estate assists with all the person’s financial needs, from bill paying to environmental maintenance. At FSA, the Guardianship Program also offers power-of-attorney services for people who still have the capacity to make their own decisions.

FSA has been awarded guardianship of people for many different reasons. Some of our clients come to us because there is no family member or friend they feel can be in charge of their personal care. Some clients lack a family member or caregiver who can be a decision-maker for them. While other clients come to FSA due to a lifelong disability, some select FSA to be their guardian.

One such client, who came to FSA as a guardianship client, was due to a stroke during surgery that left the client disabled.

After a harrowing accident, the client’s family just did not feel capable of making decisions for the loved one. Although the family is his primary caregiver and meets his daily needs, FSA is involved with approving and paying his bills, setting up social activities and helping with legal issues. An FSA caseworker visits the client monthly to determine if any needs are not being met and to check if he requires any changes to his current plan of care.

FSA was appointed guardian of another incapacitated person after her mother died and siblings were not appropriate to act as guardians. Our caseworker role with this client is very involved, as the client receives weekly to bi-weekly visits, 24-hour, in-home nursing services, grocery ordering and delivery, bill paying services and engaging social activities.

FSA’s Guardianship Program focuses on a client’s plan, past activities and enjoyments in life. Caseworkers build a relationship with the client in order to get to know him or her in order to make them happy. The caseworker then develops a plan of care based on conversations with the client. Decisions are made for clients using a client-focused method. Family is always involved as much as they want to be in their loved one’s decisions.

Overall, the Guardianship Program has clients ranging in age from 18 to 94. FSA’s caseworkers have experience and knowledge in all aspects of a person’s life from schooling to end of life care. Caseworkers are aware of any new regulations or laws pertaining to guardianship, and complete all required training and continuing education that affect the care of clients.

If you or a loved one need help with decision-making, and want a professional who follows state and local guardianship laws, please contact FSA at (570) 823-5144.