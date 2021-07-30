🔊 Listen to this

Researchers say that, using DNA, they have found 14 living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci, whose painting ‘The Last Supper,” is housed in the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, in Milan, Italy. In this Associated Press file photo a woman admires the Renaissance masterpiece in February 2021, when access to it resumed to the public after closure due to COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Crowds line up to see one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous paintings, ‘Mona Lisa,’ when the Louvre Museum in Paris reopened last summer after a four-month lockdown. Researchers now believe they have found 14 living descendants of the Renaissance master.

While doing your genealogy, have you ever found yourself wondering if you might be related to someone famous?

Probably all of us genealogists have had that experience. For some folks in Italy, though, the dream of discovering that they are part of a famous bloodline has become reality. Researchers in that country say that – using DNA testing – they’ve found 14 living descendants of the Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). They are all in the Tuscany region of Italy, where Leonardo lived.

The discovery comes as part of a project to determine if the remains attributed to da Vinci really are his. The chapel in France in which he had been interred was destroyed during the French Revolution of the late 1700s. Sometime later a set of remains believed to be his were interred at a nearby chapel. It is those remains that are the focus of study.

Researchers began by tracing da Vinci’s ancestry back to his great (3X) grandfather. That is the closest they can get to his DNA as a starting point because Leonardo himself left no known direct descendants. The information comes from the online publication Cnet.

“Comparing the Y chromosome of living male relatives with that of their ancestors could map an uninterrupted family line and identify da Vinci’s own Y chromosome marker,” Cnet reported.

What the researchers also hope is that a study of any DNA that can be positively attributed to da Vinci’s direct line will throw some light on the source of his genius.

Da Vinci paintings, including the famous Mona Lisa and the Last Supper, are highlights of some of the world’s great art museums. He was famed as an architect and also left numerous drawings showing that he was working out modern devices such as the helicopter and the parachute.

