🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Republicans lost a wonderful activist for our party this past week.

Joyce Dombrowski Gebhardt was one of the hardest working Republicans many of us have ever met.

Selfless in nature, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader for many aspiring candidates for office and a person who believed in leading by example. Election day would find Joyce at numerous polling places handing out poll cards and talking up candidates; Joyce helped me and so many other Republicans attain office,

Working for the party behind the scenes, she was instrumental in helping me establish a newly chartered Republican Women of Luzerne County and served as our secretary.

She attributed her love of politics and wealth of knowledge about local political history to her father. She loved to tell of the many times he took her to meetings and taught her at a young age the importance of service to the community. Joyce will be missed by many of us who considered her both an ally and a friend.

Jessica French Morgan

Republican Committee of Luzerne County