🔊 Listen to this

We’ve all heard about the current nursing shortage. It became evident there was a problem well before the pandemic, and it has been even more challenging because of COVID’s unrelenting pressure on nursing professionals during the past two years.

As a single mom with two children and a non-traditional student, I have been fortunate to be one in the group of students and prospective students awarded a nursing scholarship by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation.

The financial assistance from the Careers in Care scholarship by the foundation is the only way I could continue my nursing studies and raise my family.

Others who plan to join the nursing profession can also be awarded scholarships from the $400,000 available through the Northeastern Health Care Foundation this year. Applications are open until April 15 for those who live in Lackawanna, Luzerne or Wyoming counties, and are available on the Careers in Care NEPA website.

We need more nurses at every level, and these scholarships to assist nursing students can enable interested care givers join a noble and rewarding profession.

Sabrina Kivler

Mountain Top