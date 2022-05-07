🔊 Listen to this

Those who sacrificed to pay off their student loans are not happy with President Biden’s plan to forgive remaining student loans. However, they should not be the only ones to express indignation because all American taxpayers will cover the cost of loan forgiveness through higher taxes.

Americans will pay for this misguided policy in another way as well because loan forgiveness dollars will stimulate the economy causing further inflation.

Taxpayers’ indignation should not stop there. Americans should also resent the duplicity of those advocating for student loan forgiveness as many of them are the first to lament the inequitable income distribution among American families.

Americans with a college education on average earn about $1 million more over their lifetimes than do those who did not graduate college. Forgiving student loans will only exacerbate income inequality because those college graduates are having their debts paid with the tax dollars from those who did not attend college. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, summed it up best when he asked, “Why should a trucker who didn’t go to college have to pay off a lawyer’s student loan debt?”

Given the negative impact that forgiveness will have on income distribution, can there be any justifications for student loan eradication given by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardon, when in 2020 he cancelled over $1 billion in student loans? These loans were forgiven because the students who incurred them were enrolled in for-profit colleges, which were found guilty of dishonest admission recruiting tactics, lying about job opportunities and potential salaries of their graduates. Many of these for-profit institutions lost their federal accreditation and in turn closed their doors.

As the Department of Education had vouched for these institutions by providing loans to students who attended them, the department felt obligated to remove the onus of their student debt. Students who attended these for-profit institutions deserved loan forgiveness. However, there is also little doubt that forgiveness here added fuel to the fire of those advocating for absolution of all loans.

What can today’s students do to avoid suffering from unmanageable student loan debt in the future? Some simple rules of thumb, if followed, can make a difference:

• Graduate on time: Unfortunately, four-year completion rate for students attending public colleges and universities is 33% The six-year completion rate, most often cited in student recruiting materials and published by the U.S. Department of Education, is 57.6%. Private institutions fare better with a 65.4% six-year rate. The cost of tuition, room and board and other expenses for each additional year adds significantly to college costs and so the amount of money you may need to borrow.

Further, for every year you spend in college you give up a year of full employment, so graduate on time. You should check, and recheck the four-year graduation rates at the college in which you intend to enroll and graduate on time.

• Focus on college: Many maintain they can only take a minimum number of classes because they must work to pay for college. This can extend the time in college thereby raising the amount you must borrow. While a college job can be helpful in many ways beyond the income you receive, it may make little economic sense to let a job substitute for timely progress toward degree completion.

It might make more sense to focus on classes, borrow a little more money and graduate in four years rather than six or more. Similarly, while a semester abroad may be appealing, and can certainly be educationally worthwhile, it may be a financial extravagance you should choose to undertake when you are earning money, rather than just spending it.

• Look into the average starting salary of graduates in the field in which you plan to major. An electrical engineering major may be justified by incurring $30,000 in student debt while an art history major may not.

• Don’t be fooled by “low sticker price.” Sometimes it pays to consider a private institution over a public one, based on its proven time-to-degree completion rates in your chosen major and job or graduate school placements.

These and other important decisions can prevent students from having to take out loans that will probably go unforgiven making their early job years financially difficult.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University and a Director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Foundation.