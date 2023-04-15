🔊 Listen to this

In the 11 years that I have been at the United Way of Wyoming Valley, I have written more than 100 of these opinion columns. Although they take some time to compose, I enjoy writing them and talking about the things that are important to our community and, of course, to the United Way.

Occasionally, someone might take exception to a point I try to make, but for the most part, reactions to them are generally positive. Of all my columns, my last article in February received more comments than just about any piece I have ever written. In that column, I wrote about ‘kindness and compassion’ and cited a recent surgical experience I had at Geisinger Wyoming Valley where I could not have been more pleased with the care I received.

Although some readers contacted me about my surgery, the significant majority of the reactions I received were an affirmation of the need for more kindness. I was truly surprised by the volume of comments, but excited that these thoughts resonated with so many. In fact, an older gentleman and a longtime donor to the United Way told me that some of his biggest regrets in his life are times when he, in his own words, “wasn’t as kind and caring as he should have been.”

While that was very personal, I think my older, wiser friend genuinely understood and wanted to put into practice what the great novelist, Henry James, once said. James told us that “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.”

In my book, caring and kindness are superpowers! They are the cornerstones on which the United Way of Wyoming Valley was founded more than one hundred years ago. Every year since 1921, donors, volunteers and partners have been leveraging their kindness to change lives and strengthen our community.

In 1994, our United Way began what is now a wonderful tradition of celebrating caring and kindness in the Wyoming Valley. The tradition continues and, this year, we will be hosting our 30th Annual Day of Caring on June 1. It is our organization’s largest engagement opportunity of the year.

More than 40 projects benefiting nonprofit organizations, charitable causes and community spaces have already registered for this year’s Day of Caring. These projects will include indoor and outdoor painting; planting, landscaping and sprucing up grounds; art and craft projects with children; organizing storage spaces; improving animal shelters; and so much more.

Last year, more than 500 volunteers participated and contributed nearly $90,000 in volunteer time. That is a lot of caring and kindness! This year, the projects are requesting more than 600 volunteers and counting. Everyone is invited to participate and can register through our website at www.unitedwaywb.org.

All volunteers are also invited to attend a complimentary breakfast at 8 am at the Woodlands to get the Day of Caring started. At the breakfast, we will recognize and honor many of the kind companies and individuals who support our work and care about the community. We have a lot to celebrate this year and we would love to have you join us.

Caring and kindness have always been a part of the Wyoming Valley’s DNA. It is who we are. These days, though, it seems as if it is even more important and more needed than ever before. So continue to care, continue to be kind, continue to change lives, and I’ll continue to write about it.

Bill Jones is the president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.