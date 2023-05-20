🔊 Listen to this

As an Alzheimer’s advocate and family member of two women who have died due to Alzheimer’s, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with Alzheimer’s is incredibly important to me.

If only to be able to have more cognizant conversations and valued time with loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s, these FDA-approved drugs need to be available for all. On Jan. 6, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway, but months later, despite unequivocal evidence confirmed by the scientific community, bipartisan support from 94 members of Congress and urgent requests directly from those living with Alzheimer’s and advocates across the world, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is still refusing to change its decision and stop blocking access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

Every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare, except for Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is calling on CMS to change its decision. Please join me in urging U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Mark Entwistle

Eynon

Advocate, Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter