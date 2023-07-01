🔊 Listen to this

As a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and a behavioral neurologist, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with early Alzheimer’s is incredibly important to me. On Jan. 6, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway.

But months later, despite well-done research felt to be significant by the scientific community including the American Academy of Neurology, bipartisan support from 94 members of Congress, and urgent requests directly from those living with Alzheimer’s, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has still not revised its decision regarding reimbursement for this treatment, blocking clinical access to Food and Drug Administration approved Alzheimer’s treatment.

The Veterans Health Administration announced it will cover the latest FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment for veterans, but CMS still hasn’t. To the best of my knowledge, never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA approved treatments, especially for people facing a fatal disease.

CMS should act to provide coverage options and clinical access for clinical use of this treatment and any others that have this level of evidence. We ask U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, to please urge CMS to provide equivalent coverage for FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatments, just as it does for FDA approved drugs for every other disease.

Glen R. Finney, MD, FAAN, FANA

Professor of Neurology

Board Member, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter